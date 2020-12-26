Inman was waived by Washington on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Inman has been a healthy scratch for each of the past two weeks, and he's attracted a limited workload of 3.1 targets per game over nine appearances on the season. The veteran wideout will now be subject to waivers before Washington has a chance to re-acquire him as a potential member of the practice squad.
More News
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Inactive in Week 14•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: No receptions Monday•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Reels in lone target•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Puts in full practice•
-
Football Team's Dontrelle Inman: Logs limited session•