Inman visited with the Washington Football Team, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Since putting up a 58-810-4 line on 97 targets in 2016 with San Diego, Inman has transformed into a journeyman, spending time with the Bears and Colts in addition to a second stint with the L.A. version of the Chargers. During that three-year stretch, he combined for 65 catches for 828 yards and four touchdowns. Washington lost second-year pro Kelvin Harmon to a torn ACL and otherwise has an inexperienced receiving corps, so Inman would provide a veteran presence to the group, if he signs with the team.