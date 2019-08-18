The Patriots have agreed to release Inman, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The move will be made at the request of the wideout, who didn't seem to be headed toward a big role with the Patriots. The 30-year-old hauled in 28 catches for 304 yards and three TDs in nine games for the Colts last season and figures to catch on elsewhere as a depth option.

More News
Our Latest Stories