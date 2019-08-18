Dontrelle Inman: Patriots move on
The Patriots have agreed to release Inman, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The move will be made at the request of the wideout, who didn't seem to be headed toward a big role with the Patriots. The 30-year-old hauled in 28 catches for 304 yards and three TDs in nine games for the Colts last season and figures to catch on elsewhere as a depth option.
