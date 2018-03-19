Dontrelle Inman: Visiting Dallas
Inman is scheduled to visit with the Cowboys this week, Clarence Hill of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Inman had 810 yards for the Chargers in 2016 and generally has been efficient with his opportunities, catching 130 of 220 career targets (59.1 percent) for 1,797 yards (8.2 YPT) and eight touchdowns. It helps that most of those targets came from Philip Rivers, but the solid numbers should at least help Inman find work as a No. 4 receiver, which likely would be his calling in Dallas behind Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley. The 29-year-old is one of the better wideouts left on the market after the initial rush of free agency.
