Dontrelle Inman: Visiting Detroit
Inman will visit with the Lions on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Inman failed to latch on with a team last offseason but eventually made an impact after he signed with the Colts in mid-October. He caught 28 of 39 targets for 304 yards and three touchdowns in nine regular-season games, later adding eight catches for 108 yards and another score in two playoff appearances. The 30-year-old had an 800-yard season for the Chargers in 2016 and owns a career mark of 8.1 yards per target, but most teams seem to view him as a No. 4-quality receiver rather than a consistent contributor. He'd likely land fourth on the depth chart in Detroit, where Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones (knee) and Danny Amendola project as the regular three-wide alignment.
