Dontrelle Inman: Visits Jets
Inman is visiting with the Jets on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Inman visited with the Lions yesterday, but the team ultimately chose to sign Jordan Lasley to the 90-man roster. The 30-year-old wideout was granted his request to be released by the Patriots over the weekend, and is searching for a depth role.
