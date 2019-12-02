Play

The Colts worked out Inman (quadriceps) on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Inman had a nine-game stint with Indianapolis last season, reeling in 28 of 39 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns. The Colts may be inspecting his health to get a sense of whether he can help a banged-up receiving corps. Inman spent most of October and November on IR as he tended to a quad injury before the Chargers waived him Nov. 25, so he may find himself employed if he passes the requisite tests.

