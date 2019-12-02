Dontrelle Inman: Works out for Colts
The Colts worked out Inman (quadriceps) on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Inman had a nine-game stint with Indianapolis last season, reeling in 28 of 39 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns. The Colts may be inspecting his health to get a sense of whether he can help a banged-up receiving corps. Inman spent most of October and November on IR as he tended to a quad injury before the Chargers waived him Nov. 25, so he may find himself employed if he passes the requisite tests.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 13 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 13,...
-
Top Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
We're looking at the rest of this season and beyond while breaking down winners and losers...
-
Believe It or Not: Who can you trust?
Heath Cummings tackles what we learned in Week 13 and what it means for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...