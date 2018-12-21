Dorial Green-Beckham: Arrested on drug charge
Green-Beckham was arrested Wednesday in Springfield, Mo. for possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana and resisting/interfering with an arrest, Harrison Keegan of the Springfield News-Ledger reports.
It's the latest in a long line of legal issues for Green-Beckham, a second-round pick of the Titans in 2015. The wideout played two seasons in the NFL before being cut by the Eagles shortly before training camp in 2017. Considering Green-Beckham's name hadn't been popping up on the workout circuit in recent months, this latest arrest only further dims the possibility of the 25-year-old appearing in the NFL again.
