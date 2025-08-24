The Eagles waived Thompson-Robinson on Sunday.

Thompson-Robinson was acquired by the Eagles in March, and he entered training camp competing against Tanner McKee (finger) and rookie sixth-rounder Kyle McCord for the QB2 job behind Jalen Hurts. Thompson-Robinson didn't get much run across two preseason games, completing 10 of 16 passes for 73 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception while rushing for zero yards on two carries. He may have been a candidate to stick around on the practice squad up until the Eagles' acquisition of Sam Howell from the Vikings on Sunday. Assuming he clears waivers, Thompson-Robinson will look to catch on with a team in need of a quarterback, though the 2023 fifth-rounder is more likely to land on a team's practice squad rather than a 53-man roster heading into the 2025 regular season.