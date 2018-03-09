Doug Martin: Impresses Jon Gruden
Martin made a good impression in a recent face-to-face meeting with Raiders coach Jon Gruden, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Martin had two huge seasons and four clunkers in his six years with Tampa Bay, plagued by a mixture of off-field issues and on-field inefficiency. He managed just 2.9 yards per carry and three touchdowns on 138 carries last season, eventually losing the lead-back job to Peyton Barber down the stretch. As expected, the Bucs released Martin in February, allowing him to negotiate with other teams before the start of the free agency period March 14. It's no surprise that he remains unsigned, as back-to-back ugly seasons leave him somewhere in the middle of the crop of available running backs. Gruden apparently has some interest, but he's also expressed a desire to retain incumbent Marshawn Lynch. It's hard to see how the two would fit together, unless Martin were merely brought in on the cheap as a clear backup. The 29-year-old presumably hopes to find a team that will give him a shot to compete for its lead role. Oakland would become a strong fit if Lynch were to retire or be released in the coming weeks.
