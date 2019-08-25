Martin was released by the Raiders on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Martin's release comes as a bit of a surprise after he rushed for 723 yards in his first year with Oakland in 2018. Martin looked to be the No. 2 back for the Raiders behind Josh Jacobs but he'll now look for work with another club. Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington will now compete for the top backup spot behind Jacobs.

