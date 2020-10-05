site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: doug-middleton-let-go-by-jags | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Doug Middleton: Let go by Jags
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 5, 2020
at
5:30 pm ET 1 min read
Middleton was cut by the Jaguars on Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Middleton was promoted from the practice squad for Sunday's loss to the Bengals and played 17 snaps on special team. The 27-year-old could return to the Jags' practice squad if he's unable to find a job elsewhere.
More News
09/03/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/08/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/18/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/12/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
09/18/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
05/23/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about tonight's game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 20 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read