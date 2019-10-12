The Dolphins released Middleton on Saturday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Middleton only suited up for one game with the Dolphins and didn't post a tackle. Over 12 NFL games, Middleton has made 33 tackles and four pass breakups. This move likely means the Dolphins have confidence Bobby McCain (hamstring) and Reshad Jones (ankle) will be ready for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories