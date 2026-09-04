Washington removed Jackson (hamstring) from IR with an injury settlement Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jackson suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason and landed on injured reserve Aug. 25. Because he has worked out an injury settlement with the Commanders, he's eligible to sign with another club and play once healthy in 2026. Jackson logged 6.0 regular-season sacks across 23 contests over his first two years in the league with San Francisco, but he's played in just three regular-season games since 2023.