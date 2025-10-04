Jackson has been cleared from his knee injury and has visits scheduled with the Commanders, Jets and Ravens next week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jackson missed half of the 2023 season and all of the 2024 campaign with a serious knee injury, but it now appears he could be ready to get back on the field for a willing suitor. He's appeared in just 23 games since being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the 49ers.