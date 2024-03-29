Share Video

Maye, who didn't throw at the NFL Scouting Combine, did so at UNC's pro day Thursday, Eric Edholm of NFL.com reports.

The report notes that Maye threw 70-plus passes during Thursday's session, which is at least 10 to 20 more than most quarterbacks typically attempt in pro day scenarios. In the process, Edholm relays that the 6-foot-4, 223-pounder out of the University of North Carolina was able to showcase the arm talent that has made him a candidate to be a top five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Also in the mix to come off the board early in the first round are fellow signal-callers Caleb Williams (USC), Jayden Daniels (LSU) and J.J. McCarthy (Michigan).