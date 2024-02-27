Maye doesn't plan to throw at the NFL Scouting Combine this week and will instead participate only in physicals and interviews, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

Maye may instead decide to throw at UNC's pro day, and it sounds like at the combine he doesn't plan to participate in any on-field drills. Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels also recently announced intentions to skip the combine's throwing drills, meaning the presumed top-three quarterbacks on the 2024 NFL Draft board share solidarity in not working out at the combine. Maye threw for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine INTs in 2023, and 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2022. He's a strong candidate to come off the board at No. 2 overall behind Caleb Williams, though Daniels and Michican's J.J. McCarthy have to also be considered in the mix.