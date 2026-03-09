The Broncos released Greenlaw on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette, cutting Greenlaw provided the Broncos with $6.023 million in salary cap relief and means that Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad will both serve as Denver's starting inside linebackers for the 2026 campaign. Greenlaw inked a three-year deal with the Broncos in March of 2025 after spending the first six years of his NFL career with the 49ers. He was limited to just eight regular-season games in 2025 due to quadriceps and hamstring injuries, though he managed to play in both of Denver's playoff games and logged 10 tackles across those two contests. Greenlaw has appeared in just 10 regular-season games over the last two years due to multiple lower-body injuries, but the Arkansas product should garner interest from teams who are looking to add veteran depth to their linebacker corps.