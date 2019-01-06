Dredrick Snelson: Heads to NFL draft
Snelson will skip his senior season at UCF and enter the 2019 NFL draft, Brian Murphy of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Snelson was one of the Knights' top receivers, ranking third on the team in targets (64) and second on the team in receptions (43), receiving yards (688) and touchdowns (five). He has some big-play potential, but he appears to be more of a depth piece than a future star in the NFL.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card round injury updates
See who's in and who's out for Wild Card weekend.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Best Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...