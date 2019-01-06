Dredrick Snelson: Heads to NFL draft

Snelson will skip his senior season at UCF and enter the 2019 NFL draft, Brian Murphy of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Snelson was one of the Knights' top receivers, ranking third on the team in targets (64) and second on the team in receptions (43), receiving yards (688) and touchdowns (five). He has some big-play potential, but he appears to be more of a depth piece than a future star in the NFL.