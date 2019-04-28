Dredrick Snelson: Signing contract with Jacksonville
The Jaguars are expected to sign Snelson as an undrafted free agent.
Snelson was one of the unlucky early entrees into the NFL Draft who did not hear their name called, but he'll now get the chance to stay in Florida after playing collegiately with UCF. He was a consistent receiver in school, taking 43 catches for 688 yards and five scores as a junior, but will need to flash some potential in order to have a chance of sticking in Jacksonville.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...