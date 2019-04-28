Dredrick Snelson: Signing contract with Jacksonville

The Jaguars are expected to sign Snelson as an undrafted free agent.

Snelson was one of the unlucky early entrees into the NFL Draft who did not hear their name called, but he'll now get the chance to stay in Florida after playing collegiately with UCF. He was a consistent receiver in school, taking 43 catches for 688 yards and five scores as a junior, but will need to flash some potential in order to have a chance of sticking in Jacksonville.

