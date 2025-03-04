The Seahawks released Jones on Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Despite being healthy for all 17 games during the 2024 regular season, Jones logged his lowest sack total (4.0) since his rookie year back in 2019. He'll now have to look for another chance elsewhere.
