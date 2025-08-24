The Rams waived Winn on Sunday.

Winn got the start in Saturday's preseason finale against the Browns, when he completed 15 of 23 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown while being sacked four times and rushing for seven yards on three carries. He has not played in an NFL regular-season game since entering the league in May of 2023 as an undrafted free agent. Assuming he clears waivers, Winn will look to catch on with another team in need of a practice squad quarterback.