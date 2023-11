Winn was reverted to the Rams' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Winn was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's Week 9 loss to Green Bay, but he didn't get into the game. The 24-year-old out of UT Martin served as the backup to Brett Rypien in that contest with Matthew Stafford out with an injured thumb. The Rams are on bye this week, but if Stafford still isn't able to play Week 11 versus Seattle, Winn could get another chance to make his NFL debut in that matchup.