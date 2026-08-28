The Browns waived Biber on Friday.

Biber signed with the Browns on Aug. 20 as an additional piece of tight end depth for the team's preseason finale against the Patriots. With cutdown day set for Sunday, Biber's waiver claim will need to wait until Monday to be fulfilled or abandoned. If the 23-year-old goes unclaimed, there is a strong chance he signs with the Browns' or Packers' practice squad. The undrafted free agent out of Minnesota spent time with both franchises this offseason and could provide additional depth for either organization throughout the regular season.