Drew Iddings: Cut by Panthers
Iddings was released by the Panthers on Wednesday, Max Henson of the Panthers official site reports.
Iddings re-upped with the Panthers in March after spending the 2017 season on injured reserve. Now 25 years old, Iddings has yet to appear in an NFL game since leaving the University of South Dakota in 2015.
