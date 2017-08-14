Play

Iddings (shoulder) was waived by the Panthers on Monday, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.

Iddings is one of a couple injured defensive lineman the Saints have and his release clears space for the team to add a healthy one in Connor Wujciak.

