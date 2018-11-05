Kaser was released by the Packers on Monday.

Kaser signed with Green Bay two days ago as an emergency option in case rookie JK Scott's wife went into labor, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. The 2016 sixth-round pick has ultimately been released to make room for Ibraheim Campbell on the 53-man roster, leaving Scott as the Packers' uncontested starter.

