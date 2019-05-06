Kaser was cut by the Raiders on Monday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Kaser was signed in January to come into camp and compete with starter Johnny Townsend for the punting job, but the Raiders are making the move to undrafted free agent AJ Cole instead after he impressed at a rookie minicamp. Kaser will now hit the free-agent pool looking to jumpstart his career somewhere else.

