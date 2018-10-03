Kaser was released by the Chargers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Chargers signed Donnie Jones to replace Kaser, who averaged 46.6 yards per punt on 14 attempts. Kaser has been with the Chargers since his rookie season in 2016, and he'll look to catch on with another team that's searching for help in the punting department.

More News
Our Latest Stories