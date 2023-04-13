The Cardinals brought in Sample (knee) for a workout Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Sample appeared in just two games with the Bengals last year before he sustained a season-ending MCL/PCL injury in his right knee in mid-September. The 27-year-old tight end underwent surgery to address the damage in his knee shortly after this injury, and he was not retained by Cincinnati this offseason. Therefore, his ability to go through a workout with Arizona is a good sign for his potential availability just under five months away from the start of the 2023 regular season. Sample never made a significant impact as a receiver over the first four seasons of his career, so he should vie for a role as a No. 2 tight end with any team that signs him this offseason.