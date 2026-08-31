Sanders (undisclosed) was waived by the Broncos with an injury designation Sunday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official website reports.

Sanders recorded two total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, during the preseason, but he appears to have picked up an undisclosed injury along the way. The linebacker will now be placed on waivers, and if he goes unclaimed, he'll revert to season-ending injured reserve with Denver. At that point, he'd have to reach an injury settlement with the team in order to possibly play in 2026.