The Cowboys waived Scott on Friday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Scott's departure from Dallas leaves L.P. Ladouceur to shoulder the long snapping duties for the 15th consecutive season. The 24-year-old originally signed with the Cowboys in mid-March but now will have to look for another opportunity elsewhere.

