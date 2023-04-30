The Packers are expected to sign Watts as an undrafted free agent, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Watts caught 85 passes for 1,500 yards and 17 scores over three seasons at Tulane, including career highs in receptions (33), yards (657) and touchdowns (eight) during the 2022-23 campaign. The 6-foot-2 wideout will have a chance to compete for a depth spot with the Packers, who've selected a trio of wideouts in back-to-back drafts after trading Davante Adams following the 2021 season.