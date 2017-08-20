Play

Harris has signed with the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Networkreports.

Harris was released by the 49ers in May and didn't find a new team in time for training camp. He'll help with the training camp workload while T.J. Yeldon (hamstring) and Leonard Fournette (foot) deal with injuries, but the 28-year-old journeyman is unlikely to stick around beyond the preseason.

