Duke Dawson: Trying out with Pittsburgh
RotoWire Staff
Dawson (groin) worked out with the Steelers Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Dawson was cut by Carolina after landed on their injured reserve list prior to the season opener. The cornerback will look to land a role with Pittsburgh as he is now healthy.
