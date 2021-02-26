The Texans cut Johnson (neck) on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Houston traded a third-round pick for Johnson back in 2019, but he won't be part of the organization's plans going forward. Johnson is coming off the worst season of his career, with just 235 rushing yards and one score on 77 carries (3.1 YPC) across 11 games. He also caught 28 of 34 targets for 249 yards (8.9 yards per catch) and a touchdown. The move saves the Texans roughly $5 million in cap space and leaves Johnson -- whose yards per carry and catch last season were his lowest marks since 2015 -- free to search for a new landing spot. It's also worth noting that the 27-year-old missed the final three games of the regular season due to a neck injury.