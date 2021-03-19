Riley (biceps) signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Friday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Riley appeared in 13 games for Philadelphia last season, starting eight times while compiling 55 tackles, one forced fumble, an interception and half a sack. The 26-year-old closed out the 2020 campaign on injured reserve after being sidelined in late December with a biceps issue, pushing Riley to a total of seven missed games over his four NFL seasons. He has the potential to immediately compete for a role in Miami's linebacking corps after fielding 52 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps last year.