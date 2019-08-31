Duke Williams: Fails to make roster
The Bills released Williams on Saturday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Williams had been a solid asset during the preseason, racking up two touchdowns, but failed to make the roster. The former CFL product had been looking to settle in as the final receiver to make the roster, but failed to do so. He could be a practice squad candidate or could head back to the CFL.
