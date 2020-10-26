Williams reverted to Buffalo's practice squad after suiting up in the Bills' 18-10 win against the Jets on Sunday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The 27-year-old was called up for the Bills' Week 7 road trip to MetLife Stadium, but he's been sent back down to the practice squad after fielding just four offensive snaps. John Brown (knee) was inactive for the game, allowing Williams the chance to dress, but Josh Allen leaned on his most trusted weapons Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs in what was a closely contested affair throughout.