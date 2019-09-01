Williams has been signed to the Bills' practice squad, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Williams just missed making the team and offers lots of upside with his 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame, so we have to imagine the Bills are psyched no one else claimed him during the short waiver period. There's a decent chance the CFL signee sees action in the regular season once injuries or poor play happens with the regular crew.

