The Dolphins released Smythe on Friday.

Smythe was a fourth-round pick by the Dolphins in 2018 and appeared in 112 regular-season games for the team. However, following the addition of Jonnu Smith last offseason, Smythe's snaps and role took substantial hits. He played a six-year-low 32 percent of the offensive snaps and caught just nine passes for 53 scoreless yards on 14 targets across 17 appearances. Smythe turns 30 years old in August. The move saves the Dolphins $2.175 million in cap space.