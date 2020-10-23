site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dustin Colquitt: Done in Pittsburgh
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Steelers cut Colquitt on Friday.
Colquitt's departure leaves the Steelers without a punter on the active roster. As Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports, a promotion from the practice squad could be imminent for Corliss Waitman.
