Colquitt signed with the Chiefs' practice squad on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
After punting for Kansas City over the past 15 seasons, culminating his tenure with the organization by helping to capture a Lombardi Trophy last February, Colquitt has followed a less direct path in 2020. The 38-year-old was cut by the Steelers in October and subsequently went over two months before getting another opportunity Week 16 with the Jaguars. He'll now join Kansas City in a reserve capacity, as the Chiefs eye a second consecutive Super Bowl run.