Dustin Colquitt: Let go by Kansas City
Colquitt was released by the Chiefs on Tuesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Colquitt has served as Kansas City's punter for the past 15 years, but the team will save $2 million in cap space by cutting him. The veteran punter will turn 38 in early May and it's unclear whether he plans to continue his career elsewhere.
More News
-
Chiefs' Dustin Colquitt: Re-signs with Chiefs•
-
Jamaal Charles among Chiefs ready to face Arizona•
-
Chiefs final injury report for Week 14 littered with probables•
-
Chiefs list Week 13 inactives vs. Broncos•
-
Nearly all on Chiefs injury report deemed probable•
-
Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt expected to return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Peterson down
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Biggest question for every AFC team
Who is the Broncos' WR1? How soon will Jonathan Taylor lead the Colts backfield? Ben Gretch...
-
Biggest question for every NFC team
How much does A.J. Dillon impact Aaron Jones? What will Jalen Reagor's role be in 2020? Ben...
-
4/28 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew unveils their updated running back rankings. Debates include Miles Sanders vs....
-
Which rookie WRs can get 100 targets?
This year's rookie class offers a slew of talented receivers capable of making an impact right...
-
Rookie-only dynasty mock draft
Here's how the rookie talent falls for now in our first post-NFL Draft dynasty mock.