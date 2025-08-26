The Browns released Hopkins on Tuesday, Kelsey Russo of the team's official site reports.

Hopkins logged the worst season of his NFL career with Cleveland in 2024, converting just 18 of 27 field-goal attempts (67 percent) and 17 of 20 extra-point tries across 16 regular-season appearances. The team will instead opt to move forward with Andre Szmyt and potentially add further competition at the kicker spot. Hopkins will now search for an opportunity elsewhere in the league as he enters his age-35 season.