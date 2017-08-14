Dustin Vaughan: Dropped from Baltimore roster
The Ravens waived Vaughan on Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
After a rough showing in the Ravens' preseason opener last week, Vaughan fell behind Josh Woodrum on the depth chart and will now be dropped from the roster entirely after the team signed veteran Thad Lewis to address their lack of experienced reserve options at quarterback. Given that teams still have plenty of time to reduce their training-camp rosters before the regular season arrives, Vaughan could still latch on with another organization, but even in a best-case scenario, he'll likely be viewed mainly as a candidate for the practice squad no matter where he lands.
