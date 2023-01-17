Price's (undisclosed) practice squad contract with the Colts expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Price spent the preseason with Indianapolis before getting waived as part of the team's final roster cuts in late August. The undrafted rookie then spent the entire season on the practice squad outside of his lone elevation Week 6. He then remained idle before landing on the practice squad injured list with an undisclosed issue Nov. 9. While the nature of this injury was never revealed, Price will now look to secure a new contract at some point this offseason.