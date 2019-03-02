Allen was released by the Patriots on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The veteran tight end was due a base salary of $6.4 million in 2019 which seemed to make this move a mere formality considering Allen had just 13 receptions total in the past two seasons. There's a possibility Allen could return to the Patriots for less money, but with a deep pool of potential replacements either via free agency or the upcoming NFL Draft, the 29-year-old might see a lukewarm response from other teams on the open market.

