Play

The Giants have released Harris (foot).

Harris' 2017 season ended early after he suffered a fractured foot on Oct. 8 that required surgery and landed him on injured reserve. Harris made the Pro Bowl as a special-teamer in 2016, largely due to his coverage skills, per NJ.com, so the 30-year-old figures to get a look elsewhere as a depth wideout/returner.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories