Dwayne Harris: Cut from practice squad
Oct 12, 2020
The Texans cut
Harris from the practice squad Monday.
The 33-year-old wide receiver hasn't suited up in a game this year. He spent the previous two seasons with the Raiders, working mostly as a returner but occasionally rotating in on offense. Harris likely will seek a new opportunity on another practice squad.
